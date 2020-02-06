New lawsuits allege 4 minors victims of 'vicious sexual assaults' at Damascus High School

Attorneys announced two lawsuits Thursday filed on behalf of students who they say were sexually assaulted in the Damascus High School locker room scandal.

FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports that the Montgomery County Board of Education, former Damascus High School principal Casey Crouse, former football coaches Vincent Colbert and Eric Wallich and former athletic director Joseph Doody, were named as defendants.

Damascus High School

Rosenthal says lawsuits allege four minors were victims of "vicious sexual assaults occurring in the unsupervised football locker room" in both 2017 and 2018. Rosenthal says information regarding an incident in 2017 is new information.

The lawsuit says defendants knew about the sex assaults at "Damascus and other high schools" prior to October 2018 incident, Rosenthal reports.

The lawsuits further allege that "despite notification from parents and concerned adults, officials at Damascus permitted the longstanding ritual to continue."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.