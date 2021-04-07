New Jersey man accused of assaulting cops at Capitol riot

article

Federal agents arrested a New Jersey man on Wednesday and charged him with attacking several police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington and the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

In a criminal complaint filed in federal court, the FBI said that videos and still photos showed Christopher Joseph Quaglin attacking police officers during the pro-Trump riot, which sought to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The FBI says several police body-worn cameras captured video of Christopher Joseph Quaglin of East Brunswick, N.J., at the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

The images show Quaglin wearing an American flag-themed "Make America Great Again" hoodie, a gas mask, and a helmet, and also carrying a can of chemical irritant, the FBI said. The affidavit claims that a video shows Quaglin spraying the irritant on cops.

Federal authorities said videos from cameras worn by police officers outside the Capitol show that Quaglin approached a fence separating the rioters and the cops and then started shouting and cursing at them, calling them "sheep."

The FBI says several videos show Christopher Quaglin at the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

The FBI affidavit stated: "Seemingly unprovoked, QUAGLIN shouts the following statements towards the MPD Officers: 'You don't want this fight. You do not want this f------ fight. You are on the wrong f------ side. You're going to bring a f------ pistol, I'm going to bring a f------ cannon.'"

Then a few seconds later, Quaglin grabbed the fence, shook it, and pushed against it with officers from the Metropolitan Police Department on the other side, the FBI said.

The FBI says several police body-worn cameras captured video of Christopher Joseph Quaglin of East Brunswick, N.J., at the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

Authorities said Quaglin also stole protective shields from some cops and gave them to other rioters. He later used a police shield to attack an officer, the FBI affidavit said.

An anonymous tipster provided the FBI with four videos from a Facebook account under the name "Chris Trump" that showed Quaglin at the Capitol and at his hotel afterward, according to the affidavit.

The FBI says a police body-worn camera captured video of Christopher Joseph Quaglin holding a can of chemical irritant at the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

Authorities charged Quaglin, of East Brunswick, with assaulting officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. He appeared via videoconference in federal court in Newark on Wednesday afternoon.

An attorney representing Quaglin declined to comment to the AP.

The FBI says Christopher Quaglin stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

U.S. Attorney's Office: Capitol Violence Defendant Information

QUAGLIN, Christopher Joseph

Case Number

1:21-mj-255

The FBI says Christopher Quaglin grabbed protective shields from cops who were guarding the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

Charge(s)

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Official Proceeding

Associated Documents

Quaglin Affidavit in Support | Quaglin Complaint

The FBI says Christopher Quaglin stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Via FBI affidavit)

Location of Arrest

NEW JERSEY, New Brunswick

Case Status

Quaglin was arrested on April 7, 2021 and had his initial appearance in court the same afternoon.

Christopher Quaglin of East Brunswick, N.J. (Via FBI affidavit)

The FBI says Christopher Quaglin posted a photo of himself and a gun behind him on Facebook (left) and sent a photo of what he called his "basement gun room" in a message. (Via FBI affidavit)