Live: New Jersey earthquake felt in NYC, Philadelphia and beyond

A preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon and Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, Friday, shaking the ground from New York City to Philadelphia and beyond.

The USGS says the quake originated near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey around 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. After shocks are possible, the New York City mayor's office said. USGS figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. A 2.0-magnitude aftershock was recorded about an hour later near Bedminster, New Jersey.

Reports of shaking homes and buildings poured into the FOX 29 Newsroom in Philadelphia, where FOX 29 staff could also feel the shaking.

USGS earthquake image

New York City residents reported feeling the quake, as did people as far as Washington, DC, Boston and Connecticut.

The FAA said the quake could impact airport operations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

"Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage. New York Mayor Eric Adams had been briefed on the quake, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said, adding, "While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there are no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries, but they're watching for upticks in hospital visits or vehicle crashes. Infrastructure teams have been sent to check major bridges and other structures for damage.

Philadelphia police asked people not to call 911 about seismic activity unless they were reporting an emergency. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation. A spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was unaware of any reports of damage in that state.

Residents in the Northeast say they felt shaking for several minutes, likening it to when the washing machine is off balance in your home, "but way more intense."

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare on the East Coast. According to the FOX 29 weather team, the last time the Northeast saw an earthquake of this size was 2011, and it was felt "up and down the East Coast." That earthquake was a magnitude 5.8, the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter was in Virginia.

That earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument and forced the evacuation of the White House and Capitol.

The scale used to determine the severity of earthquakes goes up to 10, putting Friday's earthquake about halfway on the scale. But there's a caveat: A 4.0 is 10 times bigger than a 3.0.

"The higher the number, the more energy coming out," FOX 29 explains. "We’re about halfway on the scale: the higher you go, the more shaking and more dramatic you get. There’s very big jumps."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.