Surveillance video released of six suspects involved in Montgomery County Liquor and Wine robbery

Police have released surveillance video of six suspects involved in the robbery of Montgomery County Liquor and Wine in Silver Spring.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ via Montgomery County Police

The suspects can be seen arriving at the Montgomery County Liquor and Wine store in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring around 5:49 a.m., on July 1, in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and a black BMW 5-Series sedan.

According to police, the suspects forced entry into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, then fled the scene in their vehicles.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the pictured suspects.