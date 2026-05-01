New Fairfax County high school boundary map sparks frustration

Fairfax County parents are facing another round of school boundary changes just months after the district’s first major overhaul in 40 years.

The Brief Fairfax County parents face another round of school boundary changes. Three options would reassign students and increase average travel distance. Boundary maps will be adjusted after community feedback before a June vote.



New boundary proposals tied to the opening of a new high school were unveiled at a community meeting Thursday night. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports Skyview High School is scheduled to open in August with an initial group of 1,000 students who chose to attend.

What we know:

The question now is which communities students will come from beginning in the 2027–2028 school year. The boundary discussion is part of a larger effort to balance school populations.

Fairfax County Public Schools presented three options for boundary changes and asked participants to rank the factors most important to them. In Scenario One, about 12 percent of students in western Fairfax would be reassigned, with just over five percent moving to the new Skyview High School. Scenario Two would affect fewer students, while Scenario Three would create the largest shift, reassigning nearly 14 percent. All three options would increase average travel distance.

A sizable group from the Lee’s Corner community questioned why they are just now being included in possible boundary changes.

Skyview is the first new public high school to open in Fairfax County in 20 years. FCPS says it is designed as a start‑up innovation hub with classes in aerospace, technology and machine learning. The school includes a robotics lab, an indoor swimming pool and three gyms.

Students who opt-in to attend Skyview will be offered transportation for at least the first year.

Boundary maps will be adjusted based on community feedback, with additional meetings scheduled in May before a final vote in June.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ New Fairfax County high school boundary map sparks frustration