New DC parking rules proposed by councilmembers

D.C. councilmembers are pushing to change the District's parking rules.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Currently, D.C. residents can park anywhere in their ward. Councilmembers Christina Henderson and Brooke Pinto say those areas are too big and are proposing smaller parking zones so people can park closer to their homes.

In a tweet, Henderson said she "introduced legislation to delink our residential parking permit program from our political Ward boundaries."

"Setting RPP zones to ANC boundaries would focus the RPP program on prioritizing parking near a resident's home," Henderson continued.