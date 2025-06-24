New data shows homelessness on the rise across DMV

The Brief In the last three years, trends show homelessness increasing. Some municipalities have seen slight increases or decreases. Montgomery County saw a 32% jump. Earlier this year, the county approved $3.6 million in emergency funding after the survey to keep families from going homeless.



Newly reported data shows that homelessness appears to be on the rise in the DMV. One Maryland county is seeing the highest rate of increase across the region.

Why has homelessness increased in the DMV?

What they're saying:

Experts tell FOX 5 homelessness decreased during the pandemic because of funding for emergency rental assistance and eviction moratoriums.

The combination of that, plus a high cost of living and wage growth that has not kept pace with inflation are a few key factors that have contributed to homelessness, according to a report from the Washington Council of Governments.

Christine Hong is the Chief of Montgomery County’s Services to End Homelessness. Hong says domestic violence plays a key role in homelessness as well.

The ‘Point In Time’ survey

What we know:

Every year, survey organizers canvass the entire DMV to get a snapshot of the homeless population. Experts stress that it’s not a full-proof population count, but it helps determine trend lines.

Some areas saw modest decreases, others saw increases, but Montgomery County’s was the largest.

The county has plenty of programs and funding to help with homelessness, but Christine Hong says the demand for emergency rental assistance surged last year.

The Point In Time survey was done in late January, and around that time, the County Council and the County Executive authorized $3.6 million in emergency funds to help struggling families. Hong says that move kept over 100 families from being homeless.

Hong also added there have been reductions in some critical programs that help families get by.

The safety net programs like SNAP and emergency utility assistance have decreased. So that means that families often have to spend more to cover all those expenses and then have less to cover their rental expenses. There are many factors to this," Hong said.

Dig deeper:

According to a survey conducted by the Washington Council of Governments, roughly 35% of all respondents said Montgomery County was not their last place of residence.

FOX 5 spoke with Andrew Jenkins, a lifelong resident who’s a housing voucher recipient in the county. He says housing is critical for him.

"It’s the biggest security blanket I’ve got and I can’t lose it. If I lose it. I don’t have anybody to fall back on. My pops is dead, my mom lives in Vegas, my one aunt lives in Tennessee and the rest of my family lives in North Carolina," Jenkins said.

On Thursday, the County Council will hear from the Washington Council of Governments on this report which, in part, recommends continued investments in housing, making help easier to get and navigate for those in need, and increase funding.