New data shows crime declining in Silver Spring

The Brief The Downtown Silver Spring Business District has seen a 7.6 percent decrease in crime within the past year, according to Montgomery County Department of Police. Increased patrols and community engagement initiatives are part of the reason why, police said. Some people in Silver Spring Friday said they’ve noticed the change, others said not so much.



Crime is down in Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

By the numbers:

Crime is down 7.6 percent in the Downtown Silver Spring Business District within the past year, according to police. They also said that according to statistics from 2023 to 2024, carjackings are down 68 percent, robberies have fallen by 24 percent, and homicides have decreased by 25 percent.

Dig deeper:

Police attribute the improved numbers to a combination of factors, including increased patrols and community engagement initiatives.

Officials also singled out initiatives like the Drone as First Responder Program, the Police-Private Security Camera Incentive Program, and the Real Time Intelligence Center.

"Silver Spring sometimes gets a bad rap," said 3rd District Commander Jason Cokinos, "but I will tell you that the data that we have now is heading in a really good direction."

What they're saying:

In downtown Silver Spring Friday, reactions were mixed.

"I take my daughter to the playground over here. It’s dropped," said Dawit Mengistu, explaining that he has noticed the drop in crime.

Others, including Milford Rebbo, said they’re not so sure.

"I don’t see it, but I wish for the best," he told FOX 5. "I want better to come."