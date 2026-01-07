Maryland lost nearly 25,000 federal jobs in 2025 after Trump firings, largest in nation: Report

article

The Brief New federal data show Maryland lost more than 10,000 federal jobs in October and November. Nearly 25,000 federal jobs have been cut statewide since January 2025. The losses are tied to federal workforce reductions and deferred resignations.



New employment data released Wednesday reveals Maryland has experienced the largest federal job losses in the nation in 2025, with thousands of positions eliminated as part of federal workforce reductions tied to the Trump-Vance administration, according to the Office of Governor Wes Moore.

What we know:

Employment estimates released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show federal employment in Maryland fell by an estimated 10,300 jobs combined in October and November 2025.

Those losses are the first monthly job numbers to reflect "fork in the road" deferred resignations that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

In total, federal employment in Maryland has fallen by an estimated 24,900 positions since January 2025, the largest decline of any state, according to the BLS.

Private sector employment in Maryland also declined by an estimated 4,400 jobs in October and November combined. The bureau said the drop appears tied to weaker-than-expected seasonal hiring rather than a surge in private-sector layoffs.

The backstory:

In early 2025, the Trump-Vance administration began efforts to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce through mass layoffs and voluntary resignations, with a stated goal of cutting nearly 300,000 positions nationwide.

In October, the administration also oversaw the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, which affected an estimated 269,000 Maryland residents employed by the federal government.

Federal employment plays a major role in Maryland’s economy. According to the Office of the Comptroller, the federal government directs more than $150 billion annually into the state through wages, retirement income, contracts, grants and direct payments.

Federal civilian employees in Maryland earn a combined $26.9 billion annually, and federal jobs account for about 6% of overall employment and 10% of total wages statewide.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Virginia saw its number of federal workers drop from roughly 196,700 in late 2024 to about 185,200 by August 2025, underscoring how reductions in the federal workforce are impacting neighboring states, according to a report by Virginia Business.

By the numbers:

According to the release from the Office of Governor Wes Moore:

Maryland’s unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in September to 4.2% in November

The national unemployment rate in November was 4.6%

Federal job losses since January 2025: 24,900

Federal jobs lost in October–November alone: 10,300

Local perspective:

Outside the federal workforce, Maryland has added 94,000 jobs in the private sector and in state and local government during the Moore-Miller administration.

Employment growth in those sectors has outpaced the national average, with Maryland growing at 3.6% compared to 3.2% nationwide.

Health care remains one of the state’s strongest growth sectors, adding 1,400 jobs in October and November, 12,300 jobs over the past year, and 51,200 jobs since the start of the Moore-Miller administration.

What's next:

State officials say the Moore-Miller administration continues to provide support for workers impacted by federal layoffs and funding changes, including job placement services, unemployment insurance, emergency loan programs, and specialized resources for former federal employees and contractors.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu hosted a press call Wednesday to discuss the latest employment data.

Why Maryland has so many federal workers

Big picture view:

Maryland’s proximity to Washington, D.C. and its role in the federal economy help explain why the state has such a large federal workforce.

Maryland’s share of federal employment is about 5.3% of all jobs in the state and is significantly higher than the national average, where federal jobs make up roughly 1.8% of employment, reflecting the region’s heavy concentration of federal agencies, installations and contractors.

The federal government is one of the largest employers in Maryland, with more than 160,000 civilian federal jobs physically located in the state prior to recent reductions.

An estimated 269,000 Maryland residents are employed by the federal government overall, including many who work in Washington, D.C. and surrounding federal offices.

U.S. projected to add 5.2 million jobs by 2034

The other side:

The U.S. economy is projected to add 5.2 million jobs between 2024 and 2034, according to new employment projections by the BLS. Total employment is expected to reach 175.2 million over that period, a growth rate of 3.1%, which is significantly slower than the 13% growth recorded from 2014 to 2024.

Health care and social assistance is projected to see the largest job gains and be the fastest-growing industry sector, driven largely by an aging population and rising rates of chronic health conditions.

Demand tied to artificial intelligence is also expected to boost employment in professional, scientific, and technical services and in the information sector, while retail trade and oil and gas extraction are projected to lose jobs as automation, productivity gains and e-commerce continue to reshape the labor market.