New Capitol police mental health center honors officer who took his own life after Jan. 6 riot

The family of a Capitol police officer who took his own life three days after the Jan. 6 riot are expressing their gratitude upon learning that the new USCP mental health program will be named in his honor.

Many Capitol police officers – as well as other D.C. police and metropolitan area officers – are still grappling with the aftermath of Jan. 6, when they faced an onslaught of Trump supporters laying siege to the U.S. Capitol.

The program – which received additional funding – will be renamed the Howard C. Liebengood Center for Wellness.

The officer’s family provided this statement:

"We are honored that Congress has created the Howard C. Liebengood Center for Wellness and increased mental health funding for USCP. Good mental health is critical to the professional and personal success of all frontline law enforcement officers, including the USCP, who bravely protect our institutions and country. We are grateful for the bi-partisan support from both Appropriations Committees and the unwavering commitment of Congresswoman Wexton and Senators Kaine and Romney. We look forward to additional reforms within USCP, and we will continue to work to honor Howie’s memory through meaningful and positive change."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)