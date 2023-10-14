New bodycam video shows Tupac Shakur murder suspect hyping his alleged crime

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is asked by an arresting officer, "So, what they got you for?"

"Biggest case in Vegas history," Davis says while handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser, "Sept. 7, 1996."

He was referring to the night legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Davis is the only living suspect who was allegedly in the infamous white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Marion "Suge" Knight's black BMW, where Shakur sat in the passenger seat, and let off a volley of gunshots.

The exchanged was captured on bodycam and dashcam footage of Davis' arrest, which were obtained by Fox News Digital in a public records request.

Shakur was killed in the 1996 shooting, which went unsolved until last month when Davis was arrested.

He isn't the gunman, according to Las Vegas police, which called him the "shot caller" of the South Side Compton Crips street gang that was embroiled in a complex feud with Shakur and his crew that escalated from rap lyrics to brawls and shootings, lead Detective Greg Kading told Fox News Digital.

Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, is believed to be the gunman, but he denied involvement before he was killed in a separate shooting in Compton, California, in 1998.

The other three people in the Cadillac that night have since died, Kading said.

In one bodycam video, an officer approaches Davis, who was walking outside his home, and says, "Hey, Keefe, Metro police. Come over here."

Davis didn't resist as the officer leads the self-proclaimed Compton Kingpin to the police car and handcuffed him.

The bodycam of the arrest shows a calm scene with a sunrise in the distance and an otherwise quiet morning on Sept. 29.

Davis told the officers he was going for a walk, which he said is something he frequently does, at the time they arrested him.

Without resistance, Davis went into the police car where he was cuffed and held up against the vehicle as officers searched for potential weapons.

Inside the police car, bodycam video captured the exchange between one of the officers and Davis, and Davis said he's under arrest for "the biggest case in Vegas history."

"Recent?" the officer asks.

"Sept. 7, 1996," Davis responds.

"Oh, no s--t. That's a long time. That's a long time away," the officer says.

"You know what I'm talking about?" Davis says.

They continue to talk about how long it's been. The conversation dies down after Davis says, "I ain't worried."

The conversation between Davis and the officer continued when the cop mentioned the raid on Davis' home over the summer.

"I was walking around the corner. I just want to walk my walk," Davis is heard saying in the bodycam video. "I hear a bunch of walkie-talkies in the house behind me, so I peep over the gate, and this SWAT dude peeped over the gate at the same time."

"They surround my whole house. They yelling, ‘This is Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and SWAT team.’ I said, 'I ain't do nothing. I was just walking down the street.'"

Davis allegedly orchestrated Shakur's murder, according to Las Vegas police, after a fight involving Shakur and Anderson in the lobby of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"He (Davis) is not the gunman. He's the one who [allegedly] secured the gun, brought it into the car and gave the gun to his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who did the shooting," Kading said in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

"But since they were all conspiring in the murder, they all acted in concert with one another. They're all equally guilty."

Davis is the last remaining suspect who was allegedly in the Cadillac when Shakur was murdered.

He spoke to police with immunity in 2009, according to Kading, who was in the room during the interrogation.

"He began to explain, from his perspective, how [the night of the murder] unfolded, and what he did the night that they shot and killed Tupac," he said.

Kading said his demeanor during the interrogation was "boisterous" and that he repeatedly told law enforcement, "I’m Keffe D."

"He's got this braggadocios type of character. He thinks that he's a legend in his own mind," Kading said.

That boisterous bravado continued in a couple documentaries and podcasts, most notably a 2018 documentary called "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." in which he said he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He also wrote a tell-all memoir called "Compton Street Legend," which was among the items confiscated by law enforcement after they raided his home with a search warrant this past summer.

But the immunity that police gave him during the 2009 interrogation didn't cover public comments, Kading said, which became the biggest break in one of the country's most notorious cold cases .

"He talked himself into jail," Kading said.

Shakur was 25 when he died. His fourth solo record, "All Eyez on Me," was still at the top of the charts with about 5 million copies sold.

Lack of cooperation from witnesses stalled the investigation, and the case has gone unsolved for almost 30 years.

Shakur's murder was even more eerie - and became legendary - after his lyrics seemed to foreshadow his early death.

"The fast life ain’t everything they told ya. Never get much older, following the tracks of a soulja," he wrote in his 1991 song "Soulja's Story."