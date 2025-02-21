New bill targets illegal 'street takeovers,' 'exhibition driving' in Virginia

The Brief A bill targeting "street takeovers" and "exhibition driving" now awaits Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s signature. Drivers could face stiffer penalties for stunt driving, burnouts, donuts, racing, and more. The legislation was a "top priority" for Fairfax County.



Virginia lawmakers are cracking down on dangerous driving. Legislation that takes aim at racing, burnouts, donuts, and more is now headed to the governor’s desk.

The backstory:

There’s been a recent surge in "street takeovers" and exhibition driving in the Commonwealth, according to Virginia lawmakers. In one incident last March, Fairfax County police officers were surrounded by a large group of people while attempting to break up one such gathering in Springfield. On another occasion in November, video of a Tesla Cybertruck racing a Lamborghini in Tysons went viral.

The new legislation, House Bill 2036 , expands Virginia’s definition of reckless driving and allows for suspended licenses and impounded vehicles.

What they're saying:

Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw advocated for the bill and called it "one of Fairfax County’s top priorities this year in Richmond." Walkinshaw added, "I think it’s gonna send a strong message that this kind of activity, these street takeovers, parking lot takeovers, exhibition driving, have no place in Fairfax County and in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Dig deeper:

Virginia isn’t the only state cracking down on dangerous driving. Maryland passed a similar law last year.