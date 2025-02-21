New bill targets illegal 'street takeovers,' 'exhibition driving' in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia lawmakers are cracking down on dangerous driving. Legislation that takes aim at racing, burnouts, donuts, and more is now headed to the governor’s desk.
The backstory:
There’s been a recent surge in "street takeovers" and exhibition driving in the Commonwealth, according to Virginia lawmakers. In one incident last March, Fairfax County police officers were surrounded by a large group of people while attempting to break up one such gathering in Springfield. On another occasion in November, video of a Tesla Cybertruck racing a Lamborghini in Tysons went viral.
The new legislation, House Bill 2036, expands Virginia’s definition of reckless driving and allows for suspended licenses and impounded vehicles.
What they're saying:
Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw advocated for the bill and called it "one of Fairfax County’s top priorities this year in Richmond." Walkinshaw added, "I think it’s gonna send a strong message that this kind of activity, these street takeovers, parking lot takeovers, exhibition driving, have no place in Fairfax County and in the Commonwealth of Virginia."
Dig deeper:
Virginia isn’t the only state cracking down on dangerous driving. Maryland passed a similar law last year.
The Source: HB2036, Supervisor James Walkinshaw, Fairfax County Police