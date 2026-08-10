New bill in Congress could repeal DC’s motorcycle helmet law

The Brief Two Republican lawmakers have introduced H.R. 10067, a bill that would repeal Washington, D.C.'s local law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets. The legislation represents the latest clash between Congress's legislative authority over the nation's capital and D.C.'s "Home Rule." upporters of the bill, including the Motorcycle Riders Foundation, frame the repeal as a matter of personal liberty.



Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that could hit the brakes on Washington, D.C.’s motorcycle helmet requirement, sparking a new tug-of-war between Congressional power and D.C. Home Rule.

What we know:

The proposed legislation, dubbed the "Ride in Freedom Act," would use Congress's legislative power over the nation's capital to prohibit the District from requiring individuals to wear a protective helmet while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle.

The bill is being driven by two motorcycle-enthusiast members of Congress: Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin and Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana.

The legislation has garnered support from the Motorcycle Riders Foundation. Jay Jackson, the organization's vice president, argues for freedom of choice for riders visiting the capital.

"We find ourselves in D.C. talking with elected officials a lot, and to have those laws imposed when we’re in D.C. where maybe not in our home state... it just seems like all the places that could offer freedom of choice, the District of Columbia certainly [is] at the pinnacle," Jackson said.

Dig deeper:

The push for a federal repeal comes amid rising safety concerns on local roads. This year, six people have been killed in D.C. motorcycle crashes, a sharp increase compared to two fatalities last year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that motorcyclists face significantly greater risks on the road than people in passenger cars. Currently, D.C. is in line with 17 states that have universal helmet laws, including neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

What they're saying:

Locally, the proposal is facing immediate pushback from D.C. leaders and residents. The office of D.C. Council Member Charles Allen, who chairs the council’s Transportation Committee, dismissed the bill as "an unserious and unsafe proposal."

Some local residents also expressed skepticism to FOX 5, questioning why Congress is prioritizing a local helmet law over other pressing issues. Others emphasized basic safety, noting that riders should wear helmets to protect their heads, or "melons."

What's next:

The "Ride in Freedom Act" has been referred to the House Oversight Committee for consideration.