New beer spa coming to Maryland

Beer bathing is an ancient tradition in parts of Eastern Europe and now that tradition is coming to Maryland.

It's called BierBath, and the half spa-half beer hall is being built in Sykesville, Maryland, right outside of Baltimore.

Patrons can bathe in tubs filled with warm water infused with hops, barley, Epsom salts, and other natural ingredients which the company says help prevent wrinkles and reduce stress.

In addition to the health benefits you may reap, you can also enjoy a selection of local and regional craft beers while you soak.

BierBath is set to open on Dec. 9.

