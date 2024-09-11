Never-before-seen 9/11 photos on display at Fashion Centre exhibit

On September 11, 2001, Bob Pugh followed his journalistic instincts, and rushed to the Pentagon after hearing about the terrorist attack — ultimately capturing compelling video of a chaotic scene unfolding.

"I was at a turning point in history and that’s one thing I keep telling myself that i was actually at a point where nothing would ever be the same again, and I carry that with me in my mind," Pugh said. "That’s one of the values that I have with it."

His work from that horrifying day is now on display at "Still Standing-Still Free" – a 9/11 exhibit inside Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

"It's been rewarding to share my experience with people that could not be there. It’s

for prosperity now," Pugh added.

Sean Kelley is the curator and another contributing photographer who helped document the heroism.

"It was surreal. It was a beautiful day. You just couldn’t believe that the Pentagon you’ve driven by for decades living as a local that a plane, had literally flown into it," Kelley said. "I felt like it was my duty at that point to capture what was going on, on the ground."

There are more than 50 powerful images showcasing the blazing fire and smoke, airplane debris, as well as the sense of urgency from first responders. Each provokes different emotions and reactions from visitors.

"I’ve seen people stand there and watch the video and sob. We’ve had tissues handed out to people. I’ve seen people take one look and turn around and leave," Pugh said.

However, the goal is to educate the community and also serve as a reminder of the resilience and strength that have emerged as a result of the tragic events.

"Even though we took a very hard hit that day, we’re still free and still a free country," Kelley said.

"This exhibit is a poignant reminder of the resilience and heroism that emerged from the tragic events of 9/11," said Wes Mehr, general manager at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. "It is an honor to host such a significant collection that not only commemorates the past but also educates the community."

This 23rd - anniversary exhibit will be open to the public until October 30, 2024, during regular Fashion Centre hours, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.