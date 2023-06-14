Order's up!

Netflix's first-ever pop-up restaurant is opening in Los Angeles on June 30.

Netflix Bites, located at 115 S. Fairfax Avenue across from The Grove and the Farmers Market, will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer additional brunch service on weekends.

The concept of Netflix Bites will focus on "an elevated dining experience" featuring food from chefs featured in Netflix shows, according to a statement from the company.

"Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows," said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products. "From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus."

SUGGESTED:

Among the chefs participating are Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai and Andrew Zimmern of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend; Dominique Crenn of Chef’s Table and Iron Chef; Rodney Scott and Ann Kim of Chef’s Table; Nadiya Hussain of Nadiya Bakes; and Jacques Torres of Nailed It! There will also be cocktails designed by the mixologists from Drink Masters.

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome. The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life," said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

Reservations can be made online at netflixbites.com.

