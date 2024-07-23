Netanyahu’s DC visit comes with street closures, detours, and protests

Street closures and parking restrictions are in place this week in the nation’s capital as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits to make a speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes at a time of great uncertainty following a July 13 assassination attempt against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday to withdraw from the presidential race.

He also faces complaints in Israel that he is avoiding closing a cease-fire and hostage-release deal to stay in power.

Multiple protests are planned outside the Capitol, with some condemning the Israeli military campaign overall, and others expressing support for Israel but pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal and bring home hostages.

The following street closures and parking restrictions will be in place:

From Sunday, July 21, 2024, through Saturday, July 27, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with a dignitary visit:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.:

- Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

- Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

- F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street, NW

- 2600 block of I Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. through Friday, July 26, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

- Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to South Potomac River Freeway

- Virginia Avenue, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW (eastbound lanes)

- Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW (southbound lanes), from Virginia Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

- F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW

- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

- The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue, NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Motorists should note, during the morning rush hour commute, Rock Creek Parkway only allows for southbound traffic. Any traffic traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue, during the morning rush hour, will be diverted to eastbound on I Street toward Potomac River Freeway.

Businesses and residences around the Watergate Hotel will still be accessible at the following access points:

Vehicle Access Locations for Watergate Hotel

Access Type

Commercial Motor Vehicle and Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence

Location

Jamal Khashoggi Way and 25th Street, NW

Access Type

Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence

Location

27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

Pedestrian Access Locations for Watergate Hotel

Access Type

Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence

Location

27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

25th Street and Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW

25th Street and F Street, NW

The following restrictions will impact the area of the United States Capitol:

- The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 3rd Street, NW

- Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 3rd Street, SW

- Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street, SW

- 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

- 7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Jefferson Drive, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

- Madison Drive, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

- East Capitol Street from First Street and Second Street

- First Street, SE, between East Capitol Street and Independence Street, SE

- First Street, NE, between North Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NW.

Due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the United States Capitol and the downtown corridor.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.