Neighbors on edge after delivery driver shot, carjacked in Northeast DC

D.C. Police are investigating a carjacking and subsequent shooting that happened in Northeast Friday night.

Police say the victim was a food delivery driver who had finished making a food delivery near the intersection of 14th and A Street, Northeast.

According to the police report, the suspect approached the driver and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The victim gave the suspect the keys. The police report then says the victim said he was going to call police. The suspect then fired a single shot at the victim.

According to a witness at the scene, the victim was struck in the leg and taken to an area hospital.

D.C. police are investigating this case as an armed carjacking and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to police data, assault with a dangerous weapon is up four percent over last year. Carjackings are up 74 percent.

Elizabeth Nelson heard the lone shot late Friday night.

"I didn’t hear any screaming or additional shots, so I just went on about my business," Nelson said.

FOX 5 spent time in the neighborhood Sunday evening.

Most neighbors were aware of what happened but someone in the neighborhood was taking an extra step – posting laminated signs on the street corner informing other neighbors about what happened.

The first sign said there was an armed carjacking and included the case number and a non-emergency phone number for D.C. Police.

The second sign said the stolen car was recovered Sunday morning -- something D.C. police confirmed to FOX 5.

"I think it’s productive for people to know and I think it’s probably productive for police to have the video, so it seems like a sensible idea to me," Nelson said.

FOX 5 spoke with two people who have been in direct contact with the person posting the signs.

One of those two people says it’s a concerned resident who doesn’t want to be identified or interviewed but wants to raise awareness about the case in the neighborhood.

At this time, D.C. police say they have not made any arrests.