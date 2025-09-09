Neighbor says he spotted suspicious behavior at home where Dacara Thompson was reportedly killed

A neighbor of the suspect accused of killing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson is speaking out about suspicious behavior he saw in the aftermath of her disappearance.

He spoke exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone on the same day that the suspect, 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, appeared in court.

What he says:

The neighbor, Cody, told FOX 5 that he is still in shock. His house is just feet away from where police say Hernandez-Mendez murdered Dacara Thompson.

"I’ve lived next door to these people for years," neighbor Cody told FOX 5.

Cody is breaking his silence after he says he talked to Prince George's County Police about the murder of 19-year-old Thompson.

"It is the first time I’m speaking publicly about this. I lived right next door, I’m forty feet away from where the attack happened," he said.

What we know:

Police served a search warrant at the suspect’s house and they say they found blood stains, women’s lingerie, hair from a wig consistent with one Dacara Thompson wore and a fingernail that matches one missing from Thompson's hand.

Police say Hernandez-Mendez, an alleged illegal immigrant, killed Thompson inside his bedroom in this home in Bowie.

Cody says he stepped outside his house in the early morning hours on August 23 and saw something burning in the suspect’s backyard.

"The smell is different. It’s not a brush smell. It smells more like something like trash burning or something like that," Cody said. "I would be willing to bet they were burning evidence of some sort. What I told the detectives, I know that that ash pile that was back there, is no longer back there."

Prior arrest:

Cody wonders why Hernandez-Mendez wasn’t already in jail. ICE officials say he is in the country illegally.

U.S. Park Police arrested him in April on a DUI but for some reason, he was released.

Thompson’s mother says that’s disappointing.

"I'm very disappointed finding that out now," Carmen Thopson said. "We may not be here today if they did what they were supposed to do."

The backstory:

Police say Dacara was seen on surveillance video entering the front passenger side of Hernandez-Mendez's SUV in a parking lot on University Boulevard in Hyattsville around 3 a.m. on August 23.

Her father told investigators she had texted saying she was going to get gas. Those were her last known whereabouts before her body was discovered off Route 50.

An autopsy revealed that she had skull and facial fractures.

"Being 40 feet from a murder it’s something you’re never going to get used to. Your never going to be ok with…something you’re never going to be comfortable with. My heart goes out to her family," Cody said.

What's next:

Hernandez Mendez remains in jail without bond. His next court appearance is on Oct. 8.

FOX 5 has reached out to ICE, U.S. Park Police, and Prince George's County Police for further comment. We’re waiting for them to get back to us.