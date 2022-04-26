Nearly half of DMV planning on traveling this summer, AAA study finds

If you're planning on getting out of Virginia, Maryland or D.C. this summer, you aren't alone – a new poll from AAA shows a record-breaking summer travel season could be looming.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Over the course of the pandemic, travel game to a ground stop at times, but this new survey shows people are ready to stretch their wings.

AAA's poll shows 50% of Washingtonians and 50% of Virginians are more like to travel this summer while 40% of Marylanders say they'll be traveling.

FOX 5 spoke with the owner of the Bethesda Travel Agency who says business is so brisk, that right now they're on pace to exceed what they booked in both 2018 and 2019.

"Well everyone’s been hesitant to travel, reluctant, worried, a lot of anxiety and now that that seems to be lifting, we’re on the right trajectory and hopefully no more letters from the Greek alphabet," says Guido Adelfio of the Bethesda Travel Center.

READ MORE: Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

AAA says their survey shows all sectors of the travel industry are showing increases in the DMV, and that is true even in the face of higher gas prices and inflation.

"I think it’s a lot of pent-up demand and people really to resume life as normal or as ‘normal as possible’ what our new normal is, right?" says Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

FOX 5 spoke to viewers who say "pandemic fatigue" is being replaced by a greater confidence to travel.

"Enjoy yourself. We’ve had a lot of losses, so it’s great to just get out and have some fun!" said one viewer.

"We came to Washington D.C. from San Francisco, so we’re not returning to San Francisco, but we’ll be back in six weeks for a wedding!" said another.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The numbers in the AAA poll may be even higher than what they recorded because the survey wrapped up just before a federal judge struck down TSA's mask mandate for both public transportation and airlines.