Nearly half of Northern Virginians impacted by substance abuse, new study shows

The Brief Widespread impact: Nearly half of people in Northern Virginia say they are affected by substance abuse — either personally or because they know someone who is. Millennials at higher risk: For younger adults, especially millennials, the numbers are even higher. Stigma still a barrier: Many avoid seeking help due to fear of judgment, even as harm reduction programs expand.



A new study is highlighting the alarming reach of substance abuse in Northern Virginia, showing that nearly half of residents are either struggling themselves or know someone who is.

For millennials, the numbers climb even higher, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, prevention and support.

The impact isn’t abstract — families are living it. Just this week, the West Springfield community learned of a fatal student overdose that happened outside of school. The family of the victim urged that the tragedy be discussed openly, in hopes that no other child will be lost the same way.

One of the biggest concerns, experts say, is the accessibility of powerful drugs like fentanyl.

"This individual can buy this one pill for $5, right? And when I was using opiates, to get a gram of heroin would cost you $100," explained Tey Morian, Peer Recovery Coordinator. "So what we’re seeing now is not only an influx of availability because these things are being rapidly produced, but also they’re being sold for $5 a pill."

Harm Reduction Approach:

One key response has been the expansion of harm reduction strategies — practices designed to reduce the risks of substance use and prevent overdose deaths.

Inova’s Act on Addiction campaign, now in its seventh year, emphasizes honest conversations about drug use, reducing stigma and building prevention plans.

"It is practices, it is policies, it is programs that ultimately decrease the harms that are associated with substance use," said Dr. Zeina Saliba, Chief of Addiction Services at Inova. "But at a deeper level, harm reduction is an approach…an acknowledgment of respect for someone else and their decisions.

Morian noted that harm reduction includes practical tools such as medication-assisted treatments.

"If someone’s hooked on opiates, there are medications like suboxone and sublocade," he said. "They allow individuals dealing with temptation to block those urges in the brain — reducing the risk of relapse."

Stigma Still a Barrier:

While programs expand, stigma remains a major roadblock. The study found that:

75% of people believe they can manage substance abuse on their own.

74% avoid seeking help out of fear of what others may think.

"People are usually using for some reason — it’s serving a purpose," Saliba said. "Being able to identify that, and then create a respectful treatment plan aligned with that person’s values, is what makes the difference."

A Sign of Progress:

Despite the challenges, Virginia has seen encouraging results. The state ranks second in the nation for the largest drop in drug overdose deaths — down 43% since 2024.

Officials say a big factor has been expanded access to Narcan, the life-saving medication that can reverse overdoses.