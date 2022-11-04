Nearly 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate go up for auction

A collection from the estate of General Colin Powell of nearly 400 items stretching from the momentous to the mundane is currently up for auction.

The Potomack Company in Alexandria is conducting the auction over the next few weeks.

Powell, a former Secretary of State, died last year at the age of 84.

FILE: Colin Powel, U.S. secretary of state, gestures while speaking at a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2002. Powell, who was born in Harlem to Jamaican immigrants and rose to become the first African-American to be U.S. s Expand

Auction bids can be placed online and items include awards and medals Powell received over his career, also unique gifts he received like a lightsaber from Star Wars director George Lucas.

Proceeds will benefit the America's Promise Alliance -- which Powell once chaired -- and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York, his alma mater.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.