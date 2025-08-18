Nearly 400 arrests since Trump’s DC takeover, Bondi says

The Brief Nearly 400 arrests have been made since Trump declared a public safety emergency in D.C. Attorney General Pam Bondi says 137 arrests and 21 illegal guns were seized over the weekend. More National Guard troops are expected in the city this week.



Nearly 400 arrests have been made since President Donald Trump declared a public safety emergency in the District and activated National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Arrests and seizures

What we know:

"Washington, DC is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners," Bondi posted Monday on X. "Just this weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, there have been nearly 400 arrests—and we are not slowing down. We are committed to making D.C. safe again."

Guard presence grows

The Trump administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments across the city as part of its public safety push.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that hundreds of additional National Guard troops are expected to arrive in the coming days, joining those already stationed at key locations like Union Station.