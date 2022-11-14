Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director

Antisemitic graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities.

Photos shared with FOX 5 show hateful images and words against the Jewish community near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda.

"The antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today is a sickening reminder of the rise of antisemitism in our county. Not two weeks after the Montgomery County Council unanimously condemned hatred of Jews, antisemites are standing up loud and proud," said Alan Ronkin, director of the American Jewish Committee office in Washington, D.C. "The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these vicious messages. We stand together with our friends and allies as a proud and strong community. We thank local law enforcement for their attention to this incident and to local officials who facilitated having the graffiti removed."