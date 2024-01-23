Nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills recovered, 9 suspects arrested in Prince George’s County apartment: police

Police have arrested and charged nine suspects in connection with the recovery of nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills and multiple firearms from an apartment in Prince George's County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills, 9 suspects recovered in Prince George’s County apartment: police

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 5400 block of Hamilton Street. During the execution of that warrant on January 18, 2024, investigators recovered 13,825 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and three firearms. Detectives arrested nine suspects who were in the apartment at the time.



The nine suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Sean Floyd of Bladensburg, 31-year-old Steven Abdul Johnson of Greenbelt, 30-year-old Francisco Orellana of Riverdale, 22-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Ramirez of Riverdale, 28-year-old Javier Reyes-Guzman of Hyattsville, 33-year-old Fernando Guzman of Glen Burnie, 22-year-old Marbin Hernandez-Alavarez of Riverdale, 20-year-old Erick Rivera-Arguera of no fixed address, and 22-year-old Walter Flores-Mejia of Riverdale.



Each of the suspects faces multiple charges, which include drug trafficking offenses, firearms offenses and numerous drug-related offenses. The suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.