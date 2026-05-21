Nearly $10K in LEGO, merchandise stolen from Fairfax County stores, police say

The Brief Authorities charge two suspects in nearly $10,000 in stolen merchandise including LEGO sets. Larcenies began last December and continued in April and May across Fairfax County. Investigators say stolen items were resold to secondhand merchants.



Authorities have charged two suspects accused of stealing nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise, including LEGO sets, small appliances and clothing, from multiple stores across Fairfax County.

What we know:

Reima McPherson, 43, of no fixed address, and John‑Ross Dika, 31, of Fairfax, were taken into custody last week.

Detectives say the larcenies began last December and continued in April and May of 2026 in parts of Fairfax County including Merrifield, Chantilly, Seven Corners and Bailey’s Crossroads. The most recent thefts occurred between May 7 and May 13 at Target, Home Depot and Walmart locations.

Investigators say some of the stolen items were resold to secondhand merchants in Fairfax County.

Reima McPherson (l) and John-Ross Dika (r) (Fairfax County Police Department) Expand

McPherson was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including eight counts of grand larceny, six counts of petit larceny, eight counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, four counts of obtaining money by false pretense, four counts of stolen property with intent to sell, two counts of identity theft, simple assault, destruction of property and preventing a 911 call. She is being held without bond.

Dika was also taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, two counts of stolen property with intent to sell and disregarding police command to stop. He has been released on bond.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sully Police Station at 703‑814‑7000, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS or online.