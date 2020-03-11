NCAA games will be played without spectators amid coronavirus

article



NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

The NCAA’s coronavirus panel also announced that it is recommending all athletic competitions be played without spectators amid coronavirus fears.

“The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space,” the organization said on Wednesday.

The announcement came just ahead of several NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that were scheduled to begin next week.