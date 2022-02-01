NBC4 anchor Leon Harris arrested for DUI in Maryland, police confirm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Leon Harris, an anchor at NBC4 in D.C., was arrested on Saturday for a DUI along with other charges after a crash in Maryland, according to police.
The crash happened in Montgomery County on Bradley Blvd at River Road.
Police have not released details regarding the crash, but say Harris does face the following charges:
- Driver of a motor vehicle following vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent
- Negligent driving vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person
- Attempt by a driver to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop
- Failure of driver to drive to curb upon signal by police vehicle
- Failure to return to and remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle damage
- Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision
- Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
- Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol
- Driving vehicle while so far impaired by drugs and alcohol cannot drive safely
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.