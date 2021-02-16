Navy Yard neighborhood in DC to receive numerous renovations - here's what it will look like

The developer for The Yards in the Navy Yard neighborhood of D.C. has announced plans for Phase II of renovations.

Brookfield Properties says Phase II will deliver 10 buildings that will provide office, mixed-income residential offerings, restaurants, retail and public amenities. Phase II will introduce Yards Place, a main street that runs from the Navy Yard Metro to the new Diamond Teague park on the Anacostia riverfront. Yards Place will be curb-less, cobblestone and pedestrian-oriented, creating a walkable destination anchored by the Anacostia River and Nationals Park.

Photo: Brookfield Properties

Photo: Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties also says that once completed, The Yards will be the largest waterfront development in the D.C. region, encompassing 48 acres, including 6 acres with water frontage, with a total of 2 million square feet of office space, 400,000 square feet of shopping and dining space, 3,400 residential units and 7.5 acres of public green space.

"The second phase of The Yards is reshaping the Capitol Riverfront by transforming the area into a true downtown with imaginative open-air spaces and retail, residential, and office from some of the best architects in the world," said Toby Millman, Senior Vice President of Development for Brookfield Properties. "We’re excited for these new additions to the neighborhood and to continue the tradition of our community-wide events and activations in our many open-air public spaces. Brookfield is building off of the huge success of Phase I of The Yards to create a distinctly 21st-century mixed-use neighborhood."

Photo: Brookfield Properties

Photo: Brookfield Properties

Photo: Brookfield Properties

All of the buildings in Phase II will be within a three-minute walk from the water and the large public gathering spaces that will allow The Yards to continue its arts and events programming, which already includes popular events like Light Yards, Ice Yards and Rosé All Day.

The result of The Yards’ first phase is a community with hundreds of residences, chef-driven restaurants and exceptional public spaces for the community. Phase II will be a continuation of these ideals.