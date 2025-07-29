Nationals unexpectedly lose top prospect Travis Syroka; set to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Brief Right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora will undergo Tommy John surgery in August. A recent MRI revealed Sykora tore his right UCL. Sykora posted a 1.79 ERA in 45.1 innings, placing him as the 24th-ranked prospect in baseball and No. 1 in the Nats system.



The Nationals' No. 1-ranked prospect, Travis Sykora, will undergo Tommy John Surgery in August, likely sidelining him for the entire 2026 season, the team announced on Monday.

What we know:

Sykora, 21, recently underwent an MRI, revealing a torn UCL in his right elbow. He has not pitched since July 6, after he was removed after one inning with lower right triceps soreness.

Originally, he was only supposed to be shut down for 2-3 weeks, Mark Zuckerman reported.

Dig deeper:

The Nationals will lose one of the most promising pitching prospects in baseball. This season, Sykora holds a 1.79 ERA while punching out 79 batters and holding opponents to a .120 batting average in 45.1 innings across four teams at the MiLB level.

As a third-round pick in 2023, he was trending towards a great investment for Washington. His performance positioned him at No. 24 in MLB.com ’s top 100 prospect list.

Amid a five-year rebuild, the Nationals lose one of their most promising upcoming talents, who has yet to crack the major league level.