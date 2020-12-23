Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer funding adoption fees for Humane Rescue Alliance animals

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Humane Rescue Alliance board member Erica Scherzer, are helping make the season merry and bright.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo Expand

Through Dec. 31, the couple is generously funding the adoption fees for 11 special animals who have been in HRA’s care the longest.

The Scherzers are sponsoring adoption fees for the following animals:

Michelle (turtle)

Speedy (turtle)

Delfina (dog)

Lexy (cat)

Linus (cat)

Ethel (cat)

Beluga (rabbit)

Whitey (cat)

Oksana (cat)

Bean (dog)

Precious, (dog)

A few of the pets whose adoption fees will be waived through Dec. 31. (Photo: HRA)

"Max and I know this year and holiday season have been particularly challenging for many community members," said Erica, "and we hope covering the fees for these special animals will help even more people discover the benefits of the human-animal bond."

"This is an extremely generous endeavor by Erica and Max," said Stephanie Shain, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "By allowing us to provide fee-waived adoptions, we hope to help these animals start 2021 off right – in a home with a family of their own."

Standard virtual adoption procedures apply for all adoptions. Animals currently available from HRA can be seen online here.