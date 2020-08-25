Nationals Park joining Capital One Arena to provide polling place

You still can’t watch baseball games there, but you’ll soon be able to vote at the home of the defending World Series champions.

This November, Nationals Park will join the Capital One Arena as one of more than 15 polling places in the District.

Most of the centers are slated to be open from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.

Without throngs of fans gathered within, the District’s professional sports facilities provide ample room to accommodate social distancing in the era of COVID-19.

After a minor breakout occurred when Wisconsin opened its polling places in the spring, jurisdictions around the country are looking for creative solutions for voting in the upcoming presidential election.

The Nationals say opening up the stadium dovetails with the club’s mission of giving back to their fan community.

The club recently teamed up with Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen to distribute food to those in need.

“Nationals Park is a civic asset and the Nationals will always work to ensure that it can be utilized in service to the community in as many ways as possible,” said Mark D. Lerner, Managing Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals.

