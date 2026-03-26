Nationals open season on the road against Cubs

The Washington Nationals open the 2026 season Thursday on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

What we know:

Washington is coming off a 66–96 season as the club enters a new phase of its rebuild under a restructured front office.

The organization reshaped its leadership this offseason with the hiring of new manager Blake Butera. New president of baseball operations Paul Toboni now leads a front office that recently added Jason Sinnarajah as president of business operations and Ani Kilambi as general manager.

Kilambi, 31, joined the Nationals from the Philadelphia Phillies and replaces longtime GM Mike Rizzo, who held the role for more than 15 years before being fired in July during the Nationals’ sixth straight losing season. Manager Dave Martinez was also fired at that time.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals at bat during a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on March 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storr Expand

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Rizzo and Martinez oversaw Washington’s 2019 World Series title, but the club has not had a winning season since.

The Nationals also made significant roster moves this offseason, including trading All‑Star left‑hander MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers in a deal that brought five prospects back to Washington.