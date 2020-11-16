National Zoo opens voting to name giant panda cub

The giant panda cub at the National Zoo in D.C. has been a source of joy for many since his birth 12 weeks ago, and now the public has the chance to help name the newest cub.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The National Zoo has opened voting after weeks of giving patrons a chance to watch the cub grow up through their Panda Cam on their website.

There are four options for the cub's name - Fu Zai, Xiao Qi ji, Xing Fu and Zai Zai. Each name option on the website has the meaning from Mandarin Chinese and an audio file of the pronunciation.

READ MORE: National Zoo's Mei Xiang gives birth to giant panda cub

Voting for the cub's name starts today, Nov. 16, and goes through Nov. 20. The chosen name will be revealed by the zoo on Nov. 23.

Advertisement

Click here to cast your vote for the cub's name.