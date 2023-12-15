National Ugly Sweater Day: Festive and slightly fashion-challenged

National ugly sweater day is celebrated on the third Friday in December each year and this year's celebration lands on Friday, December 15.

The FOX 5 newsroom decided to participate in a special way and share some festive cheer during this holiday season.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Ugly Christmas sweaters have grown popularity throughout the years and have even become a holiday staple. The cozy pull over or cardigan usually features fuzzy decorations that range from a number of styles but typically include some holiday staples.

FILE - Christmas sweaters are seen in Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday on November 28, 2019. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Whether it's a novelty sweater that is more traditional and a little on the tacky side with reindeer, candy canes, Santa, and festive shimmer or a specific themed sweater, they are all welcome. Sporting an ugly sweater is the perfect way to usher in the holiday spirit, similar to a classic Hallmark movie.

This is the perfect time to put your DIY skills to the test and make your own ugly Christmas sweater. Wear your holiday cheer loud and proud.