National Symphony Orchestra calls off strike at the Kennedy Center

The National Symphony Orchestra has called off their strike at the Kennedy Center, after a brief period.

According to the Kennedy Center, a new 18-month labor agreement with the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra.

After months of largely collaborative and constructive labor negotiations, the Kennedy Center and the National Symphony Orchestra announced the musicians have decided to go on strike, effective Friday, September 27.

With the strike being lifted, the NSO 2024–2025 Season Opening Gala concert will commence as scheduled on Saturday, September 28. All future performances will now proceed as scheduled.



