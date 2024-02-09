National Pizza Day: DC is one of the most 'pizza-obsessed' cities in the US: study

A new study ranks Washington, D.C. the ninth most pizza-obsessed city in the United States.

The study conducted by frozen pizza brand Home Run Inn looked at pizza restaurant reviews, pizza accessibility, average pizza restaurant rating and pizza-related Google search volume in the 50 largest cities in the U.S.

D.C. is home to 37.9 pizza residents per 100,000 residents. Nearly 40% of the District's pie shops have earned a 4-star or above Yelp rating.

According to the study the five most pizza-obsessed cities include Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis and San Diego.

D.C. ranked just one spot higher than New York City, which came in at number ten on the study.