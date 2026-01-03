National Parks Service spending $54M to upgrade DC fountains

Some of D.C.’s most iconic and long-broken fountains could soon be flowing again.

The National Park Service plans to spend more than $54 million to repair fountains across the city, including Meridian Hill, also known as Malcom X Park.

What we know:

For years, the fountain at Meridian Hill Park has been dry, despite repeated complaints from neighbors. Now, newly released records show major repairs are finally in the works, raising cautious optimism among people who use this park every day.

Migues Trindade Deramo is the ANC commissioner for Meridian Hill.

"Long overdue, great news for green space. We wish it would have happened before the government shouldn’t have let the park deteriorate to the condition it’s in right now," said Miguel Trindade Deramo, commissioner for Meridian Hill.

At Meridian Hill Park, the cascading fountain has sat empty for years, becoming a symbol of neglect in one of D.C.’s most popular green spaces.

Big picture view:

This is reportedly just one of seven locations across the city getting upgrades, including Columbus Circle near Union Station and Freedom Plaza.

For residents like Becca Cook who take their beloved pets here, this is surely a step in the right direction.

"I come here every day and it is one of the reasons I live in the neighborhood so it would be really great," Cook said.

FOX 5 reached out to the National Park Service for confirmation and comment but has not yet heard back.

Records show all seven projects are expected to be completed by late spring, in time for summer and events tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary.