National Park Service to clear homeless encampment at DC’s McPherson Square

The National Park Service is planning to clear the homeless encampment at northwest D.C.'s McPherson Square on February 15.

"NPS had originally identified April 12 for the action but moved the date at the request of DMHHS because high levels of illegal drug and other criminal activity impedes social services' outreach and endangers social services providers, mental health clinicians, unsheltered individuals, and the public" said National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst in a statement.

"Additionally, the United States Park Police reports numerous instances of criminal activity and violence in McPherson Square and closing this encampment will allow the NPS to ensure the safety of the general public and those living in the encampments," Litterst continued.

Litterst said written and verbal notification will be issued at least 14 days before the closure.

He added that NPS will work to connect people living in encampments with resources and housing.