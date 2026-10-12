National Park Service cuts down 500 trees at East Potomac Golf Course

Tree-cutting crews were busy taking out hundreds of trees over the holiday weekend at East Potomac Golf Course, despite an ongoing lawsuit trying to stop the redevelopment of the course.

The Brief Crews cut down hundreds of trees over the weekend at East Potomac Golf Course. Opponents filed for an emergency restraining order after more than 500 trees were removed. Government representatives were instructed to testify under oath at a Monday morning hearing.



Lawyers fighting to save East Potomac Park say more than 500 trees were cut down in a single day on Saturday. They filed for an emergency restraining order, claiming the administration plans to remove even more as soon as the weather clears.

RELATED: Judge demands answers during court hearing on East Potomac Golf Links renovation

The government filed notice of the tree-cutting work late Friday afternoon, and crews had operations well underway by Saturday morning.

FOX 5 cameras found stumps and bare trunks left behind, with many other trees marked with yellow tape remaining on the chopping block.

Two golf course regulars and the DC Preservation League are suing to stop President Trump's proposed redesign of the course.

They argue that turning the facility into a "world-class" course violates the 1897 law establishing the park "for the recreation and pleasure of the people" of Washington.

RELATED: Timeline remains unclear for overhaul of DC golf course

A federal judge previously permitted routine maintenance to continue while the larger legal questions are argued but stated she did not want to be blindsided by bulldozers in the middle of the night. Preservationists say that is essentially what occurred.

The National Park Service stated in its initial filing that tree removal would be conducted in phases to restore the course's historic character and reopen views of nearby landmarks. However, the groups suing claim all 529 targeted trees were taken down Saturday, including healthy, mature oaks and maples.

The latest court filing asks the judge for a 14-day pause on all tree-cutting work and a requirement for a three-day notice prior to any future work. A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday, with government representatives instructed to be prepared to testify under oath.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ National Park Service cuts down 500 trees at East Potomac Golf Course