National Nurses United rally at White House for better protection; honor nurses who have died from COVID-19

The nation's largest Nurses union is holding a rally at the White House demanding more front line protection for nurses.

National Nurses United will rally at 10 a.m. and will honor the nurses who have died from COVID-19.

Rally organizers will place one pair of shoes to represent every nurses' life they say was lost due to insufficient PPE while fighting the coronavirus outbreak. The nurses will then read out loud the names of their colleagues who have died during the pandemic.

This is the second rally held by National Nurses United. The first in April also honored nurses who died of COVID-19.

