National Guard shooting suspect pleads not guilty, government eyes death penalty

The man accused of ambushing two National Guard members, killing one and critically injuring the other, pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Wednesday.

What we know:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal faces first‑degree murder while armed, multiple assault charges, and several weapons offenses for the killing of Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and the wounding of Staff. Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.

DOJ prosecutors told federal Judge Amit Mehta on Wednesday that the death penalty has not been taken off the table, according to Fox News. None of the charges Lakanwal currently faces are death‑penalty eligible. Prosecutors say they are reviewing all possible charges and "pursuing those options," including a potential superseding indictment that could introduce death‑penalty‑eligible counts.

FOX News reported that Judge Mehta said that was information he would need soon. DOJ prosecutors told him they would work to have an answer by the next status conference, which Mehta scheduled for May 6 at 9 a.m.

Lakanwal wore an orange prison jumpsuit and a white prayer shawl, according to FOX News. He appeared in court in a wheelchair. He was shot during the alleged attack and spent several weeks in the hospital afterward.

On Tuesday night, Wolfe, who was shot in the head, shared a message on social media, writing that he is "grateful to be alive" and thankful for the prayers and support. He said the recovery has been overwhelming and difficult but that he remains determined. His mother, Melody, added that he asked her to help type the message and is not yet ready to share a photo.

The backstory:

The shooting happened the day before Thanksgiving, when West Virginia National Guard members were patrolling outside the Farragut West Metro station, just blocks from the White House. Prosecutors say Lakanwal drove from Washington state to D.C. with a stolen gun, intending to target the Guard members.

He was initially charged with first‑degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to kill, and firearms offenses. In January, prosecutors added two more counts of assault with intent to kill, tied to the Guardsmen who tackled and subdued him after the attack.

Lakanwal’s arraignment on the new charges had been delayed to give his defense team more time to meet with him.

"We are vigorously pursuing the prosecution of Lakanwal," said U.S. Attorney Pirro in a statement in January. "Nothing is off the table, and we will continue to weigh additional charges."

