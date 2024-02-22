National Gallery Nights return for 2024 spring season: Here's what you can expect

The National Gallery of Art is back with its popular National Gallery Nights for the spring 2024 season. Here's how you can secure tickets.

This after-hours program will be springing into action at The East Building from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays, March 14, April 11, and Thursday 9. The event will feature themed evenings with music, live performances, art creations, pop-up talks, and much more.

In order to give everyone an equal opportunity to attend, the museum will be releasing tickets through a lottery system the week before each event. Here is the schedule for this spring's events.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Visitors dance on the 4th Street Plaza at National Gallery Nights. The 4th Street Plaza is open to all without registration during our April and May National Gallery Nights events. (Courtesy: National Gallery of Art)

Color Theory:

Registration opens Monday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. and closes Thursday, March 7, at noon.

For the first night of the event series, attendees will enjoy colorful performances and the sounds of Hot Club of Baltimore, DJ Lady Lavender, and DJ Native Son. Take in all the vibrant hues in the Mark Rothko: Paintings on Paper exhibition. Attendees will also be able to create their own masterpiece with artmaking activities inspired by Rothko and the Washington Color School and led by Relume and the Arcade DC. The event will feature a number of interactive creative activities.

Flowers After Hours:

Registration opens Monday, April 1, at 10:00 a.m. and closes Thursday, April 4, at noon.

Kick off your April with an evening of dance performances by Emerge 125 and artist demonstrations on the 4th Street Plaza. Attendees will also be able to create wearable flower art with local artist Emily Paluska, along with a number of activities.

Indulge in pop-up talks with wellness plant company Grounded and get a look behind the scenes with National Gallery staff.

Art Prom:

Registration opens Monday, April 29, at 10:00 a.m. and closes Thursday, May 2, at noon.

You have been invited to art prom, which will feature sensational sounds from DJ Heat. Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest formal wear or something weird and wacky. Come out and meet local artists and partake in a DIY crown activity. Don't forget to grab a photo, because did you really attend prom if you didn't leave with an authentic prom photo?

Enjoy the Woven Histories: Textiles and Modern Abstraction exhibition as well.

Program performances and experiences are subject to change.