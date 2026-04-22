National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to proceed despite partial shutdown

The Brief This year's National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland will proceed as planned. It was unknown whether families of the fallen would be able to gather at the memorial itself due to the partial government shutdown. The memorial is located on the campus of the U.S. Fire Administration, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.



Families of fallen firefighters are feeling relief after almost having to alter plans for a major ceremony as a result of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The backstory:

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is an annual event in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year, the plan is to honor 204 fallen firefighters from 43 states during a ceremony at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, according to organizers.

But those plans were in doubt.

The memorial is located on the campus of the U.S. Fire Administration, part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been affected by a partial government shutdown.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Until this week, about 1,000 family members of fallen firefighters were unsure whether they would be able to see their loved ones’ names engraved on the National Memorial during their visit for the ceremony, according to organizers.

Firefighters from across the country contacted their representatives seeking assistance.

Some lawmakers, including several from Maryland, sent a letter to DHS officials urging them to take all necessary actions to ensure the memorial remained accessible to families.

Those officials agreed, according to the foundation.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 DC, a FEMA spokesperson wrote in part: "The facility will remain closed to the public until appropriations are restored, but the ceremonies will be accommodated. We remain committed to honoring fallen firefighters and supporting their families."

What they're saying:

"For these families, they’ve lost a loved one. It’s a sacrifice hopefully none of us will ever have to experience," National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Director of Government Relations Sean Carroll told FOX 5 DC.

"Being able to visit this monument, this moving monument, that has the names of over 4,000 firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty on it, to see their loved one added to that and to be able to visit it is very powerful," he added.

What's next:

The 2026 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is scheduled for May 2 and 3.

This year's events will be streamed live. If you'd like to watch, you can find the info here.