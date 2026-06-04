Kennedy Center begins scrubbing Trump’s name following federal court ruling

The Brief The Kennedy Center has started the process of stripping President Donald Trump’s name from its branding following a major defeat in federal court. The abrupt reversal comes one week after a federal judge ruled that the president’s name had been illegally attached to the iconic D.C. performing arts hub. Management has set a strict June 12 deadline to complete the changes.



The Kennedy Center has started the process of stripping President Donald Trump’s name from its branding following a major defeat in federal court, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The abrupt reversal comes one week after a federal judge ruled that the president’s name had been illegally attached to the iconic D.C. performing arts hub.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, the Kennedy Center’s Office of General Counsel instructed staff on Thursday that all official documents must immediately revert to "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or simply the "Kennedy Center."

Management has set a strict June 12 deadline to complete the changes.

Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, told the AP that the institution is complying with the court order while "evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization."

Legal roadblock halts White House renovation agenda

The backstory:

The branding purge stems from a May 29 decision by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

The judge not only ordered the name removal but also blocked the administration from executing a controversial plan to shut down the cultural venue this July for massive, long-term renovations.

READ MORE: Trump plans to close Kennedy Center for 2 years starting July 4

The AP reports that the ruling drew an immediate, fiery response from Trump on social media, who blasted the judge and predicted the arts center would "soon be closed, probably never to open again."

After the ruling, Trump announced he would abandon the renovation proposal and begin exploring a transfer of management authority to Congress – which the Constitution already vests with the exclusive power to regulate federal property under the Property Clause.

Dig deeper:

The court setback marks a significant speed bump in the administration's broader, aggressive efforts to reshape Washington's landmark core.

While the Kennedy Center changes are being walked back, the AP reports other federal projects are still moving forward—including a newly completed $1.5 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.