2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony takes place at White House

The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday in the nation's capital and will be hosted by LL Cool J.

The ceremony will feature musical performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb' Mo', Kristin Chenoweth and Maren Morris. Patti LaBelle will also be performing holiday favorites alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard University Gospel Choir.

The lighting will take place on the Ellipse in President's Park.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting tradition began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, NW (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive, NW)

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

F Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

G Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.