National Christmas Tree Lighting will be virtual this year
WASHINGTON - With the novel coronavirus still sweeping through the nation, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony won’t accommodate crowds in person this year – but you’ll be able to watch it from home.
The National Park Service and the National Park Foundation will provide a live stream of the even in D.C. on Dec. 3 at TheNationalTree.org.
The National Christmas Tree will be lit every evening throughout December.
Visitors can view the national tree – along with 56 trees representing every state, territory and D.C.