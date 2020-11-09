National Christmas Tree Lighting will be virtual this year

With the novel coronavirus still sweeping through the nation, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony won’t accommodate crowds in person this year – but you’ll be able to watch it from home.

The National Park Service and the National Park Foundation will provide a live stream of the even in D.C. on Dec. 3 at TheNationalTree.org.

The National Christmas Tree will be lit every evening throughout December.

Visitors can view the national tree – along with 56 trees representing every state, territory and D.C.