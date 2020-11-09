Expand / Collapse search

National Christmas Tree Lighting will be virtual this year

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - With the novel coronavirus still sweeping through the nation, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony won’t accommodate crowds in person this year – but you’ll be able to watch it from home.

The National Park Service and the National Park Foundation will provide a live stream of the even in D.C. on Dec. 3 at TheNationalTree.org.

The National Christmas Tree will be lit every evening throughout December.

Visitors can view the national tree – along with 56 trees representing every state, territory and D.C.