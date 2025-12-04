President Trump and first lady to light National Christmas Tree

The Brief President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are taking part in the National Christmas Tree lighting Thursday evening. The 35-foot Christmas tree is south of the White House on the Ellipse.



President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will light the National Christmas Tree Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. ET and the Beach Boys and Alana Springsteen are among the entertainers who are scheduled to perform at the ceremony, the New York Post reported.

Where is the National Christmas tree located?

Dig deeper:

The National Christmas Tree is located south of the White House on the Ellipse. This year’s Christmas tree is a 35-foot red spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia.

When was the first National Christmas Tree lighting?

The backstory:

According to the National Park Service, the tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree started on Christmas Eve in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge lit a 48-foot Balsam Fir from Vermont decorated with 2,500 red, white, and green electric bulbs.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the National Park Service, the White House communications office and the New York Post. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



