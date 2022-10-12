National Air and Space Museum reopening on Friday

After 8 long years of renovations, the public will finally be able to experience the new exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum starting this weekend.

Eight new exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store and the Mars Café will all be open to the public with free timed entry tickets.

The museum has been undergoing a seven-year renovation that began in 2018 and includes redesigning all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces, complete refacing of the exterior cladding, replacement of outdated mechanical systems and other repairs and improvements.

America’s most treasured pieces from the space race, including the Apollo 11 command Module, Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit and the 1903 Wright Flyer, will be on display. These new displays will encapsulate American Space history in a way that has never been seen before.

"This is one of the most exciting times in the National Air and Space Museum’s history," said Chris Browne, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the museum. "When we open the first reimagined galleries, we hope all visitors are inspired by artifacts on display for the first time, favorite icons of aerospace presented in new ways and diverse storytelling."

Tickets can be booked online.