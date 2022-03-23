National Air and Space Museum closing for renovations on March 28

The National Air and Space Museum will be closing temporarily on Monday, March 28 as large-scale renovations continue that will introduce new galleries and public spaces.

The multi-year renovation to the museum began in 2018. At the end of the project, all 23 exhibitions will be reimagined with new presentation spaces and attractions.

The west-end exhibitions opening in fall 2022 will include "America by Air," "The Wright Brothers & the Invention of the Aerial Age," "Nation of Speed," "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly," "One World Connected," "Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery," "Destination Moon" and "Early Flight."

The culmination of the project and the opening of the remaining exhibitions are currently scheduled for 2025.